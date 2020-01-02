Wanted man is holding 2 hostages at business in Houston’s Westside, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police and SWAT negotiators are responding to a business in Houston’s Westside after a man barricaded himself inside with two hostages Thursday evening.

Police tweeted at 4:41 p.m. that negotiators were en route to a business at 9041 Westheimer Road, which matches the address of the OYO Hotel Houston Galleria West.

“Prelim info is a wanted male suspect is barricaded inside a business and possibly holding two persons against their will,” police wrote in the tweet.

People are asked to avoid the area as a SWAT team negotiates with the man.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.