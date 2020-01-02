64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

64ºF

Local News

Wanted man is holding 2 hostages at business in Houston’s Westside, police say

Tulsi Kamath, Digital News Editor

Tags: crime, local
Houston police and SWAT negotiators are responding to a business in Houston’s Westside after a man barricaded himself inside with two hostages on Jan. 2, 2020.
Houston police and SWAT negotiators are responding to a business in Houston’s Westside after a man barricaded himself inside with two hostages on Jan. 2, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston police and SWAT negotiators are responding to a business in Houston’s Westside after a man barricaded himself inside with two hostages Thursday evening.

Police tweeted at 4:41 p.m. that negotiators were en route to a business at 9041 Westheimer Road, which matches the address of the OYO Hotel Houston Galleria West.

“Prelim info is a wanted male suspect is barricaded inside a business and possibly holding two persons against their will,” police wrote in the tweet.

People are asked to avoid the area as a SWAT team negotiates with the man.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: