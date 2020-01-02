VIDEO: Kid plays rock-paper-scissors with Houston tarmac worker through plane window

HOUSTON – A family traveling from Houston witnessed the youngest sibling make fast friends with an airline employee at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Awaiting takeoff, 9-year-old Dominik Lulgjuraj who was sitting near the window initiated a game of rock-paper-scissors with the tarmac worker outside of the plane.

The employee tucked his florescent batons away in his pockets and started to play along with Dominik. They played about 10 rounds before, “(The employee) stopped, because he had to guide the plane again,” Dominik said.

Dominik’s sister, Francina Lulgjuraj, recorded a video of the moment.

Dominik and Francina’s dad, KPRC 2 executive producer Steve Ljuljdjuraj also shared the video attached to this story on his Twitter account.