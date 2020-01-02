Harris County clocks nearly 175 DWI arrests during the 2019 holiday season

HOUSTON – Harris County had a busy holiday season monitoring drunk drivers on the roadways.

The county arrested 63 people for DWI between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, followed by 111 DWI arrests between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to data provided by Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

There was a total of 15,850 total DWI cases in Harris County in 2019, which is a 1,717 increase from 2018, according to Harris County.

In addition, there were 31 cases of intoxicated manslaughter, which decreased by one case year-over-year. There were also 77 intoxicated assault charges in 2019, which is up by 23 cases from 2018.