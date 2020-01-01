Pedestrian struck in NYE hit-and-run succumbs to injuries, officials say

HOUSTON – A man who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run wreck in northwest Houston on New Year’s Eve died after being airlifted to a hospital, according to the Houston Police Department.

The wreck was reported at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Cutten Road and Farm-to-Market 1960, officials say. Initial reports was that the pedestrian was struck in the westbound lanes of FM-1960, just east of the intersection. Witnesses told police they saw the driver who struck the pedestrian, flee the scene.

Police say the driver may be in a grey, Chevy Malibu. Witnesses told police they saw the driver run at least two red lights as they fled.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the driver, and Houston police say the driver may not have been at fault had they not fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.