Memorial Village ER offers free flu vaccines for first two weeks of January

HOUSTON – Memorial Village Emergency Room is offering free flu vaccines for the first two weeks of January.

Doctors at Memorial Village ER are trying to reduce the number of flu victims after seven Texas children died from influenza.

Anyone in the Houston area will have walk-in access to free flu shots for the next two weeks and will be educated on the deadly risks and symptoms of seasonal influenza.

“We are entering the peak months of the flu season and it’s not too late to get a flu shot,” said Memorial Village ER Doctor Vivian Nriagu. “We strongly urge young children, pregnant women and those over 65 years-of-age to take advantage of the free flu shots, as they are most at risk for serious illness or death from influenza, and we can’t stress enough how important it is to seek medical attention for flu symptoms at any age.”

No appointments are needed for the free flu shots. The emergency room is open 24/7, including on holidays.

What are the symptoms to look out for?

According to Memorial Village ER, those who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever/chills, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children than adults), to seek medical attention immediately, especially if you are pregnant, elderly or caring for a child with flu symptoms.

Doctors urge people who are sick to also stay home and recover to prevent spreading the virus to co-workers, friends and others.