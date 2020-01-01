Family matriarch killed by celebratory gunfire, authorities say

HOUSTON – A Houston family is facing a grim start to the new year after their family matriarch was shot and killed by what authorities believe was celebratory gunfire.

The indecent happened just after midnight on May Laurel road near Laurel Oaks Drive in north Harris County.

According to authorities, the family was ringing in the new year and were out in the front yard lighting fireworks, when the 61-year-old woman said that she thought she had been shot.

Officials said they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they believe the bullet came from celebratory gunfire.

“We walked the streets and canvassed up and down to see if we can find any shell casings or anything in the neighborhood and are not finding anything,” authorities said.

Officials are still working to determine where the gunfire came from.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.