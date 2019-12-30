WATCH LIVE: Officials give update after man stabs great-grandparents in car

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is calling a 12-year-old boy a “hero” after he stopped his 20-year-old half-brother from stabbing their great-grandparents Sunday.

Officials say Lucian Adrian Johnston and the preteen were in a vehicle with their 92-year-old great-grandmother and 76-year-old great-grandfather Sunday when an argument began.

“Johnston began stabbing both victims from the backseat in the head and neck with a pocket knife,” officials wrote in a press release.

“The real hero in this ordeal, is a 12-year-old that was also in the backseat at the time of the brutal attack,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. “He managed to wrestle the knife away from Johnston & threw it out the window which successfully stopped the attack.”

In another tweet, Gonzalez said the boy “truly prevented a double murder.”

Johnston fled when the vehicle stopped in the 4200 block of Mount Vinson Way, officials say.

Monday morning, deputies discovered Johnston hiding behind a home in the Mason Lakes subdivision and he was arrested. He faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both victims are expected to recover from their non-life-threatening stab wounds.