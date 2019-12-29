Suspect at-large after mail carrier shot in Spring Branch

HOUSTON – Police are looking for the person who they say shot a U.S. Postal Service worker, according to Houston Police Department.

A mail carrier was shot around 2:00 p.m. on Cedardale near Gessner in Spring Branch.

Neighbors heard gunfire and looked outside to see a mail carrier down in the front yard, officials said. The neighbors also said they saw a black sedan.

The Houston Fire Department responded and transported the man to a nearby trauma center. The postal worker, who has not been identified, is in stable condition at the hospital.

Federal investigators are on scene with HPD investigating the shooting. The street is closed for the investigation.

Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information can call 877-876-2455 or email postalinspectors@uspis.gov.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.