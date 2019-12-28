Shootout between customer, robber at north Harris County gas station leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

HOUSTON – A shootout between an accused robber and a customer at a north Harris County gas station left the robber dead and the customer injured, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say at about 4 p.m. Friday, a robber went to a Valero gas station near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1960 and Cypresswood Drive, near the northeastern edge of George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The suspect tried to rob a customer at the gas station who was armed, deputies say.

The two exchanged gunfire which resulted in the robber being shot and killed, officials say. The customer was shot four times in the exchange and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The customer is expected to survive, deputies say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the suspect first robbed the gas station.