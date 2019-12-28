HCSO: Two dead after accident at facility in Harris County
Two people are dead after an accident involving a chemical tank at a facility in Harris County, according to offici the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at a business in the 5100 block of Underwood Road, HCSO officials said in a tweet.
A preliminary investigation into the incident indicates the workers may have been overcome by fumes while cleaning a chemical tank, officials said.
It’s unclear if any other employees were injured at the facility during the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Deputies are at a business in the 5100 block of Underwood Rd where 2 workers have died. Preliminary indication is they were cleaning a chemical tank and may have been overcome by fumes. #hounews pic.twitter.com/nyOYcwZxuD— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 28, 2019
Overnight, @HCSOTexas units & Crime Scene Investigators responded to a chemical plant at 5100 Underwood. Upon arrival, deputies found (2) adult males confirmed deceased at the scene. According to initial witnesses, the males went inside of a tank to clean & were overcome by fumes pic.twitter.com/2niry0eUry— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019
