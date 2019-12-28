HCSO: Two dead after accident at facility in Harris County

Two people are dead after an accident involving a chemical tank at a facility in Harris County, according to offici the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at a business in the 5100 block of Underwood Road, HCSO officials said in a tweet.

A preliminary investigation into the incident indicates the workers may have been overcome by fumes while cleaning a chemical tank, officials said.

It’s unclear if any other employees were injured at the facility during the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

