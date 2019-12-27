Galveston County probation officer arrested on 11 counts, bail set at $95,000

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A Galveston County probation officer was arrested Friday for multiple warrants at his home in Pearland, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Alzafari, 42, was charged with seven counts of official oppression, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual contact/intercourse with supervised persons. His bond was set at $95,000.

Alzafari became the focus of a large-scale investigation after the Galveston County Community Supervision and Corrections Department received complaints. The district attorney’s office was notified of the complaints and referred the investigation to the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division.

The investigation discovered a number of victims that attested to Alzafar’s misconduct.

The Galveston County probation department suspended and then fired Alzafari.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.