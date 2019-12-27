Body pulled from water of Lake Friendswood Park Thursday night

A body was pulled from the water of Lake Friendswood Park Thursday night, according to the Friendswood Police Department.

FPD said the victim possibly drowned in the lake after going into the water at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The League City Dive Team assisted in the search and rescue operation that went on for about two to three hours until the person’s body was recovered.

As officials searched, friends and family members of the victim were nearby, praying.

It is unclear what the person was doing in the water and if they were with other people or by themselves.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.