Pearland family who lost everything in fire is asking for help to rebuild

HOUSTON – A Pearland family is asking for help after they lost everything when their house burned down on Dec. 12.

The fire happened in the middle of the night at a home off Mustang Lane near Airline Road South.

Jennifer Lafferty explained what happened on her GoFundMe page.

“We were awoken by the smell of a burning paper at 1am,” she wrote. “To our surprise the house was on fire. We jumped out of the porch right away. Our first thought was our 79 year-old mother who was left inside.”

Jennifer Bajet Lafferty is asking for help after their family home burned down on Dec. 12, 2019.

Lafferty wrote that they broke a window and pulled the elderly woman out of the home. They didn’t have time to get anything else, including valuables, documents, electronics or medicines.

She wrote that “the whole house was engulfed with fire in less than 15 minutes."

“I don’t even want to clean it up yet because it’s just heartbreaking right now,” Lafferty told KPRC 2. “At nighttime when I wake up, I could almost smell the smoke still. I don’t know how to even start again."

You can find the family’s GoFundMe page here.