$25,000 Christmas Day winning lottery ticket sold in Houston

HOUSTON – One person won $25,000 on Christmas Day through the Texas lottery.

The Cash Five lottery ticket was sold at an Exxon gas station at 7090 West Orem Drive, in southwest Houston, according to the Texas lottery. The winning numbers were 3-6-9-19-23.

Nearly 19,000 tickets were winners. More than 100 tickets had four of five numbers correct and won $350 each. The rest of the winners will receive a smaller reward.

In the Cash Five lottery game, a person can win cash prizes by matching 2, 3, 4 or 5 numbers from a field of 35, per the Texas lottery. All prizes are paid in one lump-sum payment, even the top prize. Drawings are held Monday through Saturdays at 10:12 p.m. Tickets sales are not available during Draw Break, from 10:02 - 10:15 p.m.