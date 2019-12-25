Freeport police chief in tears after surprise Christmas message from Officer Abigail

HOUSTON – A little girl from Freeport, Texas, who touched the lives of thousands with her sweet enthusiasm, has once again touched that of Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey.

Earlier this year, Abigail Arias, a 7-year-old girl battling cancer, became an honorary member of the Freeport Police Department, which was one of her dreams. She was first diagnosed with cancer at age 4 and after going through treatment and chemotherapy, she’d achieved remission. But a few months later, she was once again diagnosed with the aggressive disease. Sadly, in November, Officer Abigail died.

There was an outpouring of messages from the community after Officer Abigail died. Garivey was particularly close with the little girl, who made a deep impact on the Freeport Police Department.

On Christmas Eve, Garivey received a huge surprise. On Facebook, he wrote that his wife, daughter and granddaughter surprised him with a recorded message from Officer Abigail.

“Wanted to share this wonderful Christmas gift from my granddaughter Kailey. My wife and my daughter Britney had Abigail record her voice for me a couple of months ago in anticipation for this beautiful Christmas gift. I only wish she was here with me to enjoy it together. I miss you so much kiddo! #StayRelentlessГ58,” Garivey wrote.

Holding a picture of Garivey and Abigail, he was in tears in the video as he explained the surprise in the video. The message from Abigail was short and sweet.

“Chief, I love you and stay relentless,” she said.

Still in tears, Garivey says, “I love you too, baby.”

