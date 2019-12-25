2 women attacked in separate incidents at Memorial Park on Christmas Eve morning

HOUSTON – Two women were attacked in separate assaults at Memorial Park Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials say the first report of an assault came in at about 4:45 a.m. A woman said she had been assaulted by a man while walking along a trail at the park.

When officers arrived at the park to investigate, they came across another woman who was disoriented and possibly assaulted. The woman was taken to the hospital, police say.

One man was detained by police but was later released. No arrests have been made in the assaults.

In the video above, see how regular park visitors reacted to the news of the assaults.