HPD: Man, woman found dead in north Houston hotel in apparent murder-suicide

HOUSTON – A hotel employee found a man and woman dead in a room at a north Houston hotel Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

At about 10:15 a.m., police say an employee of the OYO Townhouse George Bush Intercontinental went to Room 131 to check on the guests and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The hotel is located along Beltway 8 near Hardy.

Preliminary investigations indicate the man killed the woman and then shot himself, police wrote in a tweet. An investigator at the scene said police were not sure how the woman was killed but a bloody knife was found near her body.

Officials are investigating at the OYO Townhouses George Bush Intercontinental after two people were found dead in a room on Dec. 23, 2019.

It is unclear when the two died but investigators believe they were dead for several days before their bodies were discovered.

The man and woman have not yet been identified. They are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

