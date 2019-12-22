San Jacinto County deputy killed in car crash near Coldspring

COLDSPRING – San Jacinto County deputy Bryan Pfluger was killed in a car crash near Coldspring.

Pfluger was responding to a burglary in progress on Hill Road and Highway 150 Saturday night. The exact details of the crash are undetermined, but the DPS Crash Team is en route.

Several units were responding to the call, According to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers. Pfluger’s unit collided with another patrol unit while turning onto Hill Road. The deputy was ejected and transported to the hospital in Livingston, where he was pronounced deceased.

The other deputy was not injured. Pfluger leaves behind a wife and baby.

This is an ongoing investigation.