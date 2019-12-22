REPORT: 2 dead, several injured in bus crash from Houston to Mexico

SAN LUIS POTOSI, MEXICO – A bus traveling from Houston to Mexico was reportedly involved in a crash Saturday near San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Two people have died and 10 others were injured, according to several Mexican media publications. Those same reports also said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. and was due to weather.

The bus departure Houston Friday from the Transportes Chavez bus station at 606 Dell Court in north Houston.

It is still unclear how many people were on the bus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.