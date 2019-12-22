HCSO: Two men killed in shooting outside bar in northwest Harris County
Two men were shot and killed in front of a bar in Northwest Harris County Sunday morning, an official with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 9800 block of Jones Road.
Deputies responding to reports of a shooting found two adult men shot inside a vehicle parked in front of a bar. One man was deceased in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Another man in the vehicle suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival, HCSO Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said.
Wolfford said investigators believe the victims met with another group of men shortly before the shooting occurred.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to identify a probable suspect or suspects shortly and be able to make an arrest in this case,” Wolfford said.
Wolfford asks anyone who witnessed the shooting to call the HCSO Homicide Unit.
