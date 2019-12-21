One woman dead, another severely injured after ‘vicious’ dog attack, police say

One woman was killed and another woman was severely injured in a dog attack, Houston police said.

This happened near Arlington Street and East Hamilton Road. Around 5:45 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his wife had been attacked by dogs. Minutes later, police received another call, this time from someone who said he owned the dogs. He said that his dogs attacked a second woman, who he believed was dead in a ditch, according to a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department.

The surviving victim was transported to an area hospital, Houston police said in a tweet.

Police said the dogs have been contained and animal control now has possession of the dogs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.