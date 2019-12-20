Mental health worker faces slew of charges after being accused of sexually assaulting 4 children

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A 21-year-old mental health worker faces a slew of charges after being accused of sexually assaulting four children.

Marquis Bloom is being held at Galveston County Jail Thursday on two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

Bloom was an employee at the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Center at the time of the allegations.

Court documents reveal the first alleged incident happened in August. Bloom is accused of sexually assaulted a 16-year-old multiple times.

The victim told investigators Bloom threatened her if she spoke up and told her he would get people to beat her up. The teen eventually told another Devereux employee.

A 12-year-old girl told officials she was assaulted at the same facility in September. Court records detail how Bloom allegedly inappropriately touched her several times.

KPRC 2 reached out to the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Center about the accusations and obtained this statement:

"Devereux respects the rule of law and will not comment specifically on the open and ongoing law enforcement investigation of this former employee, other than to sincerely thank the extraordinary League City Police Department for their outstanding work.

However, every single employee of Devereux, prior to being hired, is thoroughly screened through a series of state and federal background clearances which include:

If, despite these very thorough clearances, training and supervision, an employee acts outside the scope of employment as well as Devereux’s standards of excellence and compassion – it is a crime, and it is reprehensible. Devereux will cooperate fully with law enforcement to assure that such conduct is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We consider our work to be a sacred trust.

For over 100 years, we have provided dedicated, compassionate, effective and safe nonprofit healthcare to children in need. One of our most closely held values is to provide the highest quality care, and to be transparent and accountable in that work at all times. As a nonprofit organization serving solely in the public interest, that is the expectation of our legion of supporters and partners, and it is the standard to which we hold ourselves every day.

Statement from Pam Reed, Executive Director"

Bloom is being held on a $560,000 bond.