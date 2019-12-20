Mattress Mack recovering from neck procedure, posts video from hospital bed

HOUSTON – Well known businessman and philanthropist Jim McIngvale, a.k.a. Mattress Mack, the owner of Gallery Furniture, is recovering after undergoing a neck procedure.

On his Facebook page, McIngvale posted a video of himself before and after the medical procedure.

“I’ve had a pain in the neck right up to the World Series, hopefully, this will elevate it,” McIngvale said.

The man, dubbed as a Houston Hero for his help during Hurricane Harvey, said the pain started on Oct. 30. He believes the injury stems from his days of playing football at the University of Texas in 1969 and 1970.

In the video, doctors at the Spinal Diagnostic and Treatment Center said the procedure went perfectly.

Even in pain, the well-known salesman didn’t miss the opportunity to do what he does best.

“So hopefully, this will get better. The best way to get better is to buy some furniture today and the pain the neck will go away,” McIngvale said from his bed.

Ultimately, he wanted to use his situation as a way to inspire others.

"Tough times never last, tough people do. They set back and just sit up for a comeback,” he said.

You can watch his full video below: