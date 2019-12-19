These are some of the Houston companies that made Glassdoor’s best places to work list

HOUSTON – Houston isn’t only a great place to live, but apparently it’s a great place to work, too.

That’s according to Glassdoor’s Best Places To Work 2020. There are 17 Houston companies that made the Top 100 national ranking, which is driven primarily by anonymous employee reviews of their employer.

Texas-based grocer H-E-B tops the list of 17 companies, coming in at No. 17 overall on the Top 100 list. Also making the list were businesses such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, Keller Williams, College Nannies and Tutors, PwC, Costco and Chick-fil-A.

