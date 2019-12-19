Man left brain dead after shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – One man is brain dead and another is injured after a shooting in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday on Braeburn Glen Boulevard near South Braeswood Boulevard, police said.

Authorities were called out to the scene, and when they arrived, police said they found one man with a gunshot wound to the head. That man was transported to a hospital and authorities said he has been declared brain dead.

Police said about 20 minutes after finding the first victim, the located a second victim who had been shot in the shoulder. Authorities said that man is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to learn more details about the gunman and what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.