HPD: Suspect barricaded inside northeast Houston home after officer-involved gunfire exchange

HOUSTON – Police and SWAT negotiators are at a home in northeast Houston where a suspect is barricaded inside Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials responded at 8:32 p.m. to the 2200 block of Lockwood Drive to reports of a suspicious person and shots fired.

The suspect and responding officers exchanged gunfire, officials say. No officers were hit in the gunfire. It is unknown if the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

Our SWAT & Hostage Negotiations teams are now on scene of an officer involved shooting here in 2200 block of Lockwood. Prelim info: HPD officer discharged a weapon and the suspect is believed barricaded inside a residence. Unknown if suspect was struck. No officers hurt.#hounews pic.twitter.com/NkpkSDD62k — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.