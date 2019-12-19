41ºF

HPD: Suspect barricaded inside northeast Houston home after officer-involved gunfire exchange

Tulsi Kamath, Digital News Editor

Tags: crime
Houston police and SWAT negotiators are at 2200 block of Lockwood Drive for an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 18, 2019. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Police and SWAT negotiators are at a home in northeast Houston where a suspect is barricaded inside Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials responded at 8:32 p.m. to the 2200 block of Lockwood Drive to reports of a suspicious person and shots fired.

The suspect and responding officers exchanged gunfire, officials say. No officers were hit in the gunfire. It is unknown if the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

