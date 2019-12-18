Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center nursing baby owl back to health after nasty fall

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife is trying to nurse a baby barn owl back to health.

It seems that the little guy suffered two broken legs after a hard fall from a high nest. The Houston SPCA said, “the young owl is feisty and full of life and we are hopeful that our staff and veterinary team can help him pull through.”

If you would like to donate to the health of the baby owl or any of the patients that being treated by the Wildlife Center of Texas, you can give online at www.wildlifecenteroftexas.org/donate.