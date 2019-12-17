Space X launches JCSAT-18/Kacific1 Mission into space

Watch live here.

Falcon 9’s launched its first stage for the JCSAT-18/Kacific1 mission Monday night.

Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Approximately 45 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX’s two fairing recovery vessels, “Ms. Tree” and “Ms. Chief,” will attempt to recover the two fairing halves.