Houston ranked as one of the best cities for students to attend college in the country

HOUSTON – Houston is one of the best cities for students to attend to college, according to the online financial advising site WalletHub.

WalletHub scored more than 400 college towns and cities in the US for its Best College Towns and Cities list based on wallet friendliness, social environment and academic and economic opportunities for students.

Houston ranks 30th in the nation and second in the state with a total score of 56.8. Its ranking in wallet friendliness, social environment and academic and economic opportunities are 72, 27 and 254 respectively.

Mentioned schools on WalletHub’s 2020 Best Colleges & Universities list include Rice University and University of Houston.

Coming in first in the nation and state is Austin with a score of 66.49. Its ranking in the following categories are 196 in wallet friendliness, second in social environment and 54 in academic and economic opportunities.

University of Texas, Austin College and Huston-Tillotson University are among WalletHub’s 2020 Best Colleges & Universities list.

