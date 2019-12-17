H-E-B, opening new store in Houston’s Third Ward, touts fresh options for neighborhood

HOUSTON – Texas-based grocer H-E-B will open its H-E-B MacGregor Market in Houston’s Third Ward on Wednesday at 6 a.m. at the intersection of N. MacGregor Way and State Highway 288.

In a news release, H-E-B touted its healthy food choices for the neighborhood, as well as curbside pick-up, and home delivery for the 90,000-square-foot location.

H-E-B says the store has been in the works for the neighborhood since 2014, and has been under construction since February.

“This H-E-B store has been in the making for some time now, and we are thrilled to put our roots down on this historic corner of Houston,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B’s Group VP for Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Thanks to the diligent work of the City of Houston, the Houston Housing Finance Corporation, community supporters and our H-E-B team, we are honored to be an even bigger and better part of this neighborhood.”

H-E-B, which is based in San Antonio, says it operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico.