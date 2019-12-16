Three people shot, gunman on the run after shooting in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday outside a home on Keller Street near Coral Street, authorities said.

Police said they got a call from a woman who was asking for help and during the call, authorities heard a gunshot in the background.

When authorities arrived, they found the woman, who had been shot in the leg and another man who had been grazed by a bullet, police said.

Police initially thought the shooter was barricaded inside the home, but after further investigation authorities learned the shooter had fled the scene, police said.

The victims told police there was a third person who was shot in the foot, but authorities have not been able to locate this person, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting of the whereabouts of the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.