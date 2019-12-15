Woman dies in two vehicle crash on Katy Freeway, police say
A woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Katy Freeway Sunday morning.
The crash happened just after midnight on the Katy Freeway, near Loop 610.
Officers responding to the crash discovered a two-vehicle accident with one car in the middle of the freeway.
A woman involved in the crash suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said none of the drivers involved showed any signs of impairment. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
