Woman dies in two vehicle crash on Katy Freeway, police say

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Katy Freeway Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on the Katy Freeway, near Loop 610.

Officers responding to the crash discovered a two-vehicle accident with one car in the middle of the freeway.

A woman involved in the crash suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said none of the drivers involved showed any signs of impairment. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.