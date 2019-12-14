Trae tha Truth to give away 50 Christmas trees for families in need on Saturday
HOUSTON – A Houston rapper and philanthropist is helping families in need by giving away 50 Christmas trees Saturday morning.
Trae tha Truth and his Relief Gang organization announced that they will be giving away Christmas trees for those in need at the Relief Gang Warehouse, located at 121 Esplanade Blvd. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is first come first serve, so it is advised to get to the warehouse early.
For more information about the event, visit the organization’s website here.
I Will Be Flying Back To Houston Saturday Am To Bless 50 Families With 50 Christmas Trees 🎄!! First Come First Recieve!! Pull up to The @reliefgang Warehouse ( 121 Esplanade ) By 11Am, ( Might Wanna Get There Early) If U or Someone you Know Is In Need Of A Christmas Tree Pull Up!! ( 121 Esplanade ) @reliefgang @akooclothing @hustlegangbrand @unclesnoops.army
