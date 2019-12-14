Man shot during argument over woman

HOUSTON – An argument over a woman ended with one man being shot Friday night in northeast Houston, according to the authorities.

The northeast police said two men had guns and one man shot the other in the groin. That wounded man was rushed to the hospital and the suspect surrendered to police at the scene.

The police were were called to the 5400 block of Minden after shots were heard. The caller did not know what was going on,but did tell police that children could be heard crying and saying that their dad had been shot.