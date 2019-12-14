60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

60ºF

Local News

Man shot during argument over woman

Terrance Harris, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: crime, shooting, houston

HOUSTON – An argument over a woman ended with one man being shot Friday night in northeast Houston, according to the authorities.

The northeast police said two men had guns and one man shot the other in the groin. That wounded man was rushed to the hospital and the suspect surrendered to police at the scene.

The police were were called to the 5400 block of Minden after shots were heard. The caller did not know what was going on,but did tell police that children could be heard crying and saying that their dad had been shot.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: