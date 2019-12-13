Tiffany Henderson’s bond set at $50,000 for helping son evade arrest

HOUSTON – Tavores Henderson’s mother, Tiffany Henderson, appeared in court overnight after police said she and her boyfriend helped Henderson evade police.

What happened?

According to prosecutors, Tiffany Henderson brought her son Sterling Inn & Suites in west Houston near NGR a few hours after Sullivan’s death.

She was subsequently charged with hindering an apprehension, a third-degree felony.

Court documents show Tiffany Henderson didn’t act alone. Her boyfriend Geoffrey Wheeler is also facing a hindering apprehension of a fugitive charge.

According to court documents, when Tiffany Henderson and Wheeler were confronted by investigators, both denied knowing Tavores Henderson and his whereabouts, at first.

However, both were caught on the hotel's surveillance footage bringing in Tavores Henderson to the hotel Wednesday morning, but he did not stay there long.

Surveillance video caught Tavores Henderson leaving the motel around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in a white Cadillac that came to pick him up. Authorities are still looking for the driver of the Cadillac.

What’s new?

Tiffany Henderson appeared in court where her bond is set at $50,000.

The district attorney’s office had asked for a $100,000 bond because Tiffany Henderson is already out on bond for early charges of evading an arrest and injury to an elderly.

She had a visible reaction when Tavores Henderson’s name came up during her appearance.

When she heard that her son’s bond had been set at $150,000, Tiffany Henderson put her face in her hands and started to cry.

Wheeler was also charged in connection with helping Tavores Henderson evade arrest. His bond was set at $10,000, and Wheeler bonded out of jail.

Tiffany Henderson is expected to appear in court again on Monday.