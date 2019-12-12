Suspect shot during an altercation with League City officer

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A League City police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday after allegedly being assaulted by the suspect, according to a League City Police Department spokesman.

The officer-involved shooting took place in a residential neighborhood at the 6500 block of Turner Field around 4:45 p.m., according the League City Police Department. The officer was responding to some sort of disturbance at the residence.

Initially the officer was greeted by a woman at the location and then male came out of the residence and approached the officer before becoming combative, the police said. He then assaulted the officer and the officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to HCA Hospital in Clear Lake where is pronounced dead. He also said if the officer suffered any injuries it was the result of the fight.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene and conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story.