Deceased suspect and League City police officer from Wednesday’s shooting identified

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – The League City Police Department has released the names of the suspect and the police officer who involved in a police officer shooting that left the suspect dead on Wednesday.

Matthew Jonathan Krubar, 31, is accused of attacking patrol officer Patrick Bradshaw in a residential community in League City. During the altercation, Bradshaw pulled out his gun and shot Krubar, who died as a result.

Bradshaw is an 11-year veteran of the League City Police Department. He is on administrative leave until released for duty, per department policy.

The officer-involved shooting took place in a residential neighborhood at the 6500 block of Turner Field around 4:45 p.m on Wednesday., according the League City Police Department. Bradshaw was responding to some sort of disturbance at the residence.

Initially the Bradshaw was greeted by a woman at the location and then Krubar came out of the residence and approached the officer before becoming combative, the police said. He then assaulted the officer and the officer shot the suspect.

Krubar was transported to HCA Hospital in Clear Lake where he was pronounced dead. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene and conducting the investigation.