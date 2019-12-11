VIDEO: Meyerland home is #HanukkahGoals

HOUSTON – A Meyerland home is decked out for Hanukkah in a way that defies the traditional minor festival characterization of the Jewish holiday.

A massive menorah, inflatable bear and dreidels sparkle amid blue and white lights at this home in the 5100 block of Carew.

The home owner, Philip Grosman, told KPRC 2 via email that he does this display every year, and it blinks to Hanukkah music.

“I'm trying to spread the word about our Hanukkah display,” he wrote. “My goal is for more Jewish families to start their own family tradition. Decorating your house should be for all to enjoy!”

You can follow Grosman’s Hanukkah lighting adventures on Instagram at @hanukkahhouse.

Watch the display in action below.