Tuesday is last day to participate in early voting for Dec. 14 joint runoff election

HOUSTON – Tuesday is the last day to cast your vote during early voting in the Dec. 14 joint runoff election, according to the Harris County Clerk’s Office.

There are 33 polling locations around the county open for early voting and polls will close at 7 p.m.

Voters do not need to go to assigned polling locations this election and they can vote in the runoff even if they didn’t vote in November, officials say. A list of polling locations is available on the Harris County Clerk’s website.

If you can’t make it out to vote on Tuesday, the joint runoff Election Day will be on Saturday, Dec. 14. There will be 385 polling locations open around the county on Election Day.

Voters can also apply for a ballot by mail and the last day to apply is Dec. 3. A sample ballot for the runoff is available on the Harris County Clerk’s website.

A key race to watch in this election is the race for Houston mayor. Incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner has been hotly pursued by challenger Tony Buzbee and the two ended up in a runoff after Turner failed to secure the required number of votes to win outright in November.

Other races that will be on the Dec. 14 runoff ballot include Houston City Council members, Houston Independent School District and Houston Community College board members and City of Bellaire council members.

How voting totals compare to the last election

With one day left in early voting, the unofficial turnout numbers from the Harris County Clerk’s Office show fewer people have cast votes in early voting for the runoff election in comparison to voters during the Nov. 5 election.

By Oct. 31 By Dec. 9 Mailed in Ballots 14,280 18,721 Early in-person voters 103,945 78,210 Total early votes so far 118,225 96,931

A separate special election was set for Jan. 28, 2020 by the state for the race for House District 148, officials wrote.

More information about the Dec. 14 runoff is available on the Harris Votes website.