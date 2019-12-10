Teen saved from sex trafficking by Harris County Constable’s deputies

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old girl was saved from becoming a victims of sex trafficking over the weekend by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s deputies, according to a press release.

On Saturday, the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office let Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s office know about an 18-year-old girl who was possibly kidnapped and being held against her will. Harris County deputies pinged the girl’s cell phone and headed to the 16510 block of the North Freeway to conduct the welfare check.

Deputies discovered two teens, ages 16 and 18, sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a corner store near the 14600 block of Walters Road. Officials say when they arrived, the man accused of holding them against their will, Tevin McClendon, ran away and was caught after a brief chase.

“Further investigation revealed that (McClendon) kidnapped the (18-year-old) while brandishing a handgun, then took her to a motel, sexually assaulted her and had intentions on taking her to Louisiana where he told her he would force her to have sex for money,” officials wrote in a social media post.

The 18-year-old was taken into protective custody, given medical care and released to her parents, officials say.

“His plan was to take both girls that evening to Louisiana and prostitute them out on the streets in Louisiana so we came within minutes of actually catching them before they started moving again,” Herman said.

McClendon was found to have outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault of a family member and a parole violation for evading arrest. He will now face charges related to the 18-year-old girl’s kidnap, sexual assault and attempted trafficking, pending investigation, officials wrote in a post on Facebook.

The 16-year-old girl was found to have an outstanding parole violation for a robbery offense through the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, officials wrote.