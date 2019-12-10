Longtime Harris County Commissioner Steve Radack not seeking reelection

HOUSTON – Steve Radack, a staple in Harris County politics over the last three decades, has decided not to seek reelection as Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner.

He was first elected in 1988.

“Commissioner Radack served many years as the Harris County Pct. 3 Commissioner and his legacy will be the parks and improvement of that area,” said former Harris County Judge Ed Emmet. “Commissioner Radack was responsible for the fastest growing part of the county and all the work he put in to county’s amenities speaks volumes. I wish him well in retirement.”

That leaves the seat open for Harris County Commissioner in Precinct 3.

Michael Moore, who is the Democratic candidate vying for the Precinct 3 commissioner seat, had high praise for Radack and the job he has done for the last 30 years.

“While I disagree with many, many positions Commissioner Radack has taken over the years, I do thank him for his over 30 years of public service,” Moore said in a released statement Monday night. “I also commend the commissioner on his focus on parks and hike and bike trails.

“We’re moving into a new era of county government, and I plan to focus on the basics: improved flood control and more green infrastructure, new transit solutions and relief from traffic congestion, better parks, trails and safer communities, a stronger, better Harris County health care system, and transparent and efficient county government.”