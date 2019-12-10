Fort Bend school bus carrying students involved in crash on Highway 6

FRESNO, Texas – The Fort Bend Independent School District confirms that there has been a bus crash on Tuesday afternoon with kids on board.

The bus was taking students home from Lake Olympia Middle School when it was rear-ended by another vehicle on Highway 6 near Teal Bend Blvd, according to FBISD. Two out of the 26 students on the bus were transported to a hospital after complaining of back and neck pain. The bus was not badly damaged.

After the two students were transported, the bus continued its route and dropped off the remaining students.