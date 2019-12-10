Cop shot in ‘ambush’ active NJ shooter situation, report says

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – One police officer has been shot in the head amid an ongoing active shooter situation at a bodega in Jersey City Tuesday, a senior law enforcement official told an NBC News station.

The situation is fluid and information is developing rapidly; one law enforcement source described the attack as an “ambush,” and said at least one man was holed up in a bodega with a long gun for hours, sources say. That man and another suspect are believed to have been injured in the hours-long shootout, a senior official briefed on the matter says. One suspect is believed to still be in the bodega while another may have tried to flee the store and escape to a nearby school.

Four other people were thought to be inside the bodega, the senior official said, stressing the highly preliminary nature of the evolving investigation. It wasn’t clear if any of those four were hurt or considered victims or suspects.

Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals near the scene but subsided around 2 p.m. Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk. The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist. Phones rang unanswered at several businesses. The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school.

News 4 reported heavily armed local and state officers in SWAT trucks swarmed the scene, ducking behind doorways and store entrances -- some even crawling along sidewalks, closely pressed to the ground -- as they zeroed in on the bodega where the suspect was believed to be barricaded. Gunshots -- dozens of them, it appeared -- continued to pop off throughout the afternoon, based on audio from the scene. The streets in the immediate area were totally empty of what would normally be heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The suspect or suspects arrived at the scene in a truck, senior law enforcement officials told News 4. They want to check that truck as a precaution to ensure the vehicle itself is not a threat.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released this statement: "I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities.”

SWAT teams with Jersey City and the State Police have responded to the standoff. Federal ATF and FBI agents in Newark also confirmed they are responding to the scene to assist as needed. Schools in the Greenville area, the southern portion of Jersey City, have been locked down.

Superintendent of Jersey City Schools Frank Walker tells News 4 he was informed there was gunfire near one of the schools in his PS 29 district shortly after 12:30 p.m. He says gunfire was apparently heard on the streets and all of the schools in the immediate vicinity -- about 12 -- were shut down. Members of the Board of Education also called to report shots fired, Walker said. All students are safe, he added, and parents are being informed of the developing situation.