Citizens create makeshift memorial at site where Sgt. Brewster was gunned down

HOUSTON – Flowers, candles and a blue ballon now sit near the place where Sgt. Christopher Brewster lost his life Saturday night — the items left by the Houston citizens he died protecting.

Alva Santos Rivas cried Sunday night when she learned about what happened to one of the officers who patrolled her neighborhood. Brewster was gunned down as he approached a man and woman involved in a domestic violence dispute Saturday night at the 7400 block of Avenue L. Rivas talked her mom into buying Christmas lights and flowers to lay at the site where Brewster was gunned down.

“He would (have) lived a happy life with his family, but he sacrificed for the lady,” said Rivas.

The people in Brewster’s patrol area weren’t the only ones who recognized his sacrifice. In Pearland, two Papa John’s locations announced they will be hosting a fundraising for Brewster’s family Wednesday.

"The two Pearland locations will donate all proceeds from Wednesday’s sales to the fallen officer’s family,” said Sheryl Grigsby, who is the spokesperson for Papa Johns Houston.

“These officers risk their lives daily, so we want to be able to give back,” said Grigsby.

All of Papa John’s stores in the Houston area will participate in a similar fundraiser next week. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, all Houston-area stories will donate profits.

“When you go online and you use the promo code Houston Cares, (it) will go back to Sgt. Brewster’s family,” said Grigsby.

Next week, you must purchase your items online or through the app and use the promo code. Orders cannot be placed on the phone or in person. No code is needed for the fundraiser at the Pearland locations and you can order through any method.