Cargo delivery plane crashes in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Victoria Office of Emergency Management and other responders are on the scene of a cargo aircraft that has has crashed near Benbow Road on Monday night.

Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with a single-engine Cessna 208 in the vicinity of Victoria around 8:16 p.m. Monday. The wreckage was discovered in a field about four miles north of Victoria.

According to preliminary information, one person was aboard the aircraft.

FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone who may have heard, or seen the incident are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 361-575-0651 and provide their name, address and telephone number to be contacted by investigating agencies. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board have been summoned to investigate the crash.