Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls announces campaign for Congress Saturday night

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls announced his campaign for Congressional District 22 Saturday night.

Nehls made the highly anticipated announcement in front of a crowd of 250 people where he discussed his priorities, including reducing the country’s $23 trillion debt, securing the border and “draining the swamp.”

“Washington is broken,” Nehls said. “Our federal government has failed to secure our border for decades, under both Republican and Democrat leadership. This issue affects us right here at home. I’m tired of having to tell victims of crime that the criminal wasn’t even supposed to be here in the first place. We finally have a President with the backbone to get it done and now all Democrats want to do is impeach him and distract from his booming economy. I’m running for Congress to help President Trump secure the border, cut our out-of-control $23 trillion debt, and drain the swamp.”

Many people speculated his campaign announcement in July when he announced that he would no seek reelection for sheriff next year. Nehls has served as the county’s top cop since 2012 and is a 24-year law enforcement veteran.