Driver injured after crash sends car careening off Gulf Freeway, officials say

A man was injured after a crash on the Gulf Freeway caused his car to flip off the freeway and plunge onto the feeder road below, officials say.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday when a driver rear-ended the man’s car on the Gulf Freeway, near Clearwood Drive. The impact sent the car careening off of the freeway and on to the feeder road below, where the car landed upside down, witnesses said.

The driver had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to a nearby trauma center. He is expected to survive, officials said.

Police said the driver who rear-ended the car remained on the scene following the crash.

No charges have been filed in relation to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.