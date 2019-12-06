Two in custody after hour-long chase that reached speeds ‘well over’ 100 mph

HOUSTON – A man and woman are in custody after police said they led authorities on a high-speed, hour-long chase across northwest Houston.

The chase started around 2:40 a.m. Friday on Highway 6 near Keith Harrow Boulevard in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Officials had run the plates of a vehicle and when they came back a stolen, they attempted to pull the driver over. However, the driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued, authorities said.

According to authorities, the pair led authorities on a chase that hit every major highway on the northwest side of Houston and hit speeds of “well over 100 mph.”

The pair went from Highway 6 to inbound on 290 then eastbound on 610 all the way to 45 south, where they drove southbound in the northbound lanes at some point during the chase.

Officials said the chase ended near the North Freeway on Danna Lane near Fulton street after the pair bailed from the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

The driver tried to hide in a nearby bush, but he was tracked down by a K9 officer with the Houston Police Department.

Authorities said he was taken into custody and was treated for a dog bite. The woman was also taken into custody.

No one else was injured during the chase.