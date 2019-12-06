Some Katy ISD employees’ social security numbers, birth dates accidentally released

HOUSTON – The personal information of some Katy Independent School District employees, including social security numbers and birth dates, was accidentally released, according to a statement from the district.

Information for the staff employed at the end of the 2017-18 school year was “inadvertently released in response to a routine request for an employee list,” officials wrote.

While the information was released, district officials say there was no evidence to indicate that the data had been accessed. School district officials said they believe it to be “a very low security risk,” officials wrote.

“The file was immediately destroyed upon discovery and credit monitoring agencies were promptly notified,” officials wrote.

The district also said it was providing affected employees with a year of free credit monitoring services.