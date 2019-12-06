70ºF

HPD: 10-month-old girl found safe after carjacking in northeast Houston; search for suspect ongoing

Tulsi Kamath, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Houston police say a 10-month-old baby girl was found safe after the truck she was in was carjacked from a gas station in northeast Houston Friday morning.

Police say at about 9:35 a.m., a mother called to report her truck was stolen from the Valero gas station at 6566 Homestead Road. She told police her 10-month-old baby was in the backseat of the truck.

Police say the mother got in a different car and followed the truck.

As of 9:55 a.m., Houston police say the truck was recovered at 7401 Elbert Street near North Finch Circle and the baby girl was found safe. Officials are searching for the carjacking suspect.

KPRC 2 Reporter Vincent Criveli is at the scene where the truck was found. A helicopter is in the sky and Houston police officers are and K9 units are searching from the ground.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

